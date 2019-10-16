Janet G. Collins, 69, of Frederick County, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Carol J. Henry, 67, formerly of Stephens City, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
She is survived by her husband, Alvin E. Henry.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Mary Scott “Sally” McFadden, 82, formerly of Winchester, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Larry Allen Renner, 76, of Winchester, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Wheeler Renner.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Anthony Travis “Ankie” Smith, of Front Royal, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Martinsburg, W.Va.
He is survived by his wife, Bettyann Smith.
Arrangements are by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
