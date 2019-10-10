John P. Downing, 43, of Richmond, formerly of Winchester, died on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Arrangements are incomplete.
Wilda Jean Furr, 75, of Winchester, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
Richard Lee Hawkins Sr., 92, of Winchester, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.Va.
He is survived by his wife Barbara L. Dellinger Hawkins.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Douglas Carlton Legge, 76, of Cross Junction, died on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in the Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife Kathie.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home.
Eugene Paul Miller, of Alexandria, died on Sept. 24, 2019.
Gene is survived by his wife Judith.
Wilson Cleo Racey, of Keyser, W.Va., formerly of Winchester, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife Mary Elizabeth.
Arrangements are by Markwood Funeral Home, Keyser.
Arthur L. “Buddy” Swisher, 93, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Surviving is his wife, Patricia Swisher.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
