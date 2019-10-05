Shirley Mae Ludwick, 83, of Winchester, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband, William Jr. Ludwick
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
Timothy J. McDow, 54, of Linden, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Daisy McDow.
Gloria “Jean” McGowan, 76, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at National Healthcare Garden City, Murrells Inlet.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond “John” McGowan.
Arrangements are by McMillan-Small Funeral Home, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
James William “Bill” Mullin, 76, of Augusta, W.Va., died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
Alice Frame Patrick, 91, of Palm Harbor, Fla., formerly of Winchester, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Angels Senior Living, Dunedin, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Ray Patrick.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Odell “Truman” Richmond, 75, of Augusta, W.Va., died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Danny Anthony Stanley Jr., 26, of Falling Waters, W.Va., died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Duke University Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Emma Dee Stanley.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
