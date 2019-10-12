Donald Wilson Feathers, 68, of Winchester, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Shelby J. Feathers.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.
Charles Gates, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Surviving is his wife, Jane Gates.
Sarah Jennings MacLellan, 92, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 in Elkwood.
Richard Garland Maddox Sr., 48, of Frederick County, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his residence.
Surviving is his wife, Shannon Maddox.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Patricia Ann Parrish, 84, of Wadestown, W.Va., died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in the Mapleshire Nursing Center in Morgantown.
Surviving is her husband, Kenneth L. Parrish.
Arrangements are by Tennant Funeral Home.
Mary Frances Ridings, 89, of White Post, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, in her home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
John Hamilton Strickler, 80, of Stephenson, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at his residence.
Surviving is his wife, Joan Strickler.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Kevin LeRoy Talley, 52, of Berryville, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in Clarke County.
He is survived by his wife, Macheldon Anita Palmer Talley.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
