Joan E. Funkhouser, 67, of Winchester, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Celeste Mary Anne Jalette, 82, of Berryville, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Leo Jalette.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
William Reed Jones, 71, of Gore, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
Arrangements are by Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home, Pittsburgh.
Evan Scott Megeath, 36, of Warren County, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Chippingham Hospital, Richmond.
Arrangements are by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Carl Tribble Jr., 84, of Summit Point, W.Va., died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at home.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia McCalla.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
