Theodore Edwin Dovell, 78, of Fort Valley, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Rose Stoker Dovell.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg.
Donald Wayne Grim Sr., 65, of Winchester, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Wolford Grim.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Charles Robert “Bobby” Jackson, 87, of Winchester, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Shelva M. “Bridget” Jackson (Milburn).
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Todd Christopher LaPlante, 46, of Winchester, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Winchester.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Marie LaPlante.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Linnea Wenzell Monroe, 67, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at her residence.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Penny Marie Steward, 55, of Cross Junction, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
