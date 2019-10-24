Jackie Leroy Fincham, 79, of Martinsburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Fincham.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Roger Lee Hilleary, 72, of Reston, formerly of Winchester, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Reston Hospital Center.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia L. Hilleary.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Brian Ray Nicely, 53, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in his residence.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
George Allen Orndorff, 76, of Bloomery, W.Va., formerly of Capon Springs, W.Va., died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Jack Marcellous Phillips Sr., 93, of Winchester, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Brooks “Brookie” Phillips.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Grace Brown Voight, 89, of Winchester, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Lokie Leo Voight.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
