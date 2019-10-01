Mary Carlheim Billmyer, 95, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Hope Hospice House, Fort Myers, Fla.
Arrangements are by Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home, Fort Myers.
Barbara Nelson Corum, 66, of Winchester, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Na Tyle Daniels, 25 of Martinsburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Martinsburg.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Gerald W. Dulaney, 87, of Winchester, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Moulton.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Violet Wahneta Fiddler, 99, of Winchester, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Evergreen Health and Rehab.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray E. Fiddler.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Bina Forrester Gray, 88, of Bluemont, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Inova Loudoun Hospital, Leesburg.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene Raymond Gray.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Anna J. Mason, 84, formerly of Millwood, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Washington, D.C.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Mildred Louise Mohler, 84, of Cross Junction, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Bernice Josephine Rogers, 96, of Mathias, W.Va., died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at E.A. Hawse Nursing Center, Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
Paul Emanuel Smoke Jr., 93, of Winchester, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Evergreen Health and Rehabilitation, Winchester.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
