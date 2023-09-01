Thomas J. St. Laurent, 54, of Stephens City, died Aug. 26, 2023, at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, April St. Laurent.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Thomas J. St. Laurent, 54, of Stephens City, died Aug. 26, 2023, at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, April St. Laurent.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.