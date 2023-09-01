Thomas J. St. Laurent, 54, of Stephens City, died Aug. 26, 2023, at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, April St. Laurent.

Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.

