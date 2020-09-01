Kathleen M. Boone, 90, of Winchester, died Aug. 31, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Norman W. Davidson, 74, of Romney, West Virginia, died Aug. 29, 2020, at his home.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda B. Davidson.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
David M. Dennis, 58, of Charles Town, West Virginia, died Aug. 29, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Marguerite J. Downs, 97, of Stephens City, died Aug. 28, 2020, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Center.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward O. Downs.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
William C. John, 86, of Winchester, died Aug. 29, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Verna L. McDonald, 79, of Berryville, died Aug. 30, 2020, in The Retreat at Berryville, Berryville.
She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph T. McDonald.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
