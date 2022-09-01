Elinoer M. Lingo, 80, of Stephenson, died August 31, 2022, in her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lingo.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Avin L. Swisher, 87, of Augusta, W.Va., died August 30, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
Henry York, 93, of Winchester, died August 30, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Betty E. York.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
