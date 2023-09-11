Dorothy J. Gray, 96, of Winchester, died Sept. 8, 2023, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Morton A. Gray.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
C. Dwight Lee, 80, of Delray, West Virginia, died Sept. 7, 2023, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Marsha L. Lee.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Pauline R. Mims, 96, of Boyce, died Sept. 4, 2023, at Commonwealth Senior Living of Berryville.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Jan R. Roberts, 54, of Winchester, died Sept. 7, 2023, at her residence.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home, Strasburg.
Anna R. Shane, 79, of Winchester, died Sept. 6, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman R. Shane.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home, Strasburg.
