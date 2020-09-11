Elizabeth C. Boggs, 22, of Winchester, died Sept. 8, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Stacie L. Dolese, 49, of Frederick County, died Sept. 10, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Scott M. Dolese.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Martin L. Graham, Sr., 53, of Bloomery, West Virginia, died Sept. 8, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife Jodi G. Graham.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
Irene V. Saville, 89, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Sept. 9, 2020, at the Harmony at Falls Run in Fredericksburg, VA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, late Harry R. Saville.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
