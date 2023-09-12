Margaret I. Morris, 83, of Winchester, died Sept. 8, 2023, in Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Merle R. Morris.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Thomas L. O’Brien, 85, of Winchester, died Sept. 9, 2023, in a local nursing home.
He is survived by his wife, Carol A. O’Brien.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
D. L. Morgan Payne, 86, of Wardensville, West Virginia, died Sept. 8, 2023, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Carol L. Payne.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, WV.
Douglas B. Rodgers Sr., 62, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Sept. 8, 2023, at his residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
