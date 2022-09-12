Eugene C. Campbell, 76, of Summit Point, West Virginia, died Sept. 9, 2022, in Willow Tree Health Healthcare Center, Charles Town, WV.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Haywood E. Seale, 97, of Berryville, died Sept. 8, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Mary L. Seale.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
