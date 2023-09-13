Harry S. Ahalt Jr., 74, of Winchester, died Sept. 6, 2023, at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ahalt.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Mary A. Downes, 81, of Frederick County, died Sept. 11, 2023, at Evergreen Health & Rehab.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Linda D. Windsor, 68, of Winchester, died Sept. 7, 2023, in Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Windsor.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
