Logan C. Kenney, 9, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, died Sept. 9, 2022, in Children’s National Hospital, Washington, DC.
He is survived by his parents, Christopher Kenney and Pantera T. Wilkes.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville.
David C. Walker, 80, of Stephens City, died Sept. 10, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn A. Walker.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.