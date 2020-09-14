Arnold N. Benford, 91, of Winchester, died Sept. 9, 2020, at The Village of Orchard Ridge.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly J. Benford.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Donald D. Bohrer, 84, of Paw Paw, West Virgnia, died Sept. 11, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife Ruby M. Bohrer.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
Ralph E. Coates, Sr., 89, Winchester,died Sept. 11, 2020, at Westminster Canterbury.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Johan T. Coates.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Mary J. Dorn, 57, of White Post, died Sept. 11, 2020, at Sentara Hospice House, Virginia Beach.
She is survived by her husband, Michael R. Dorn, Sr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
James B. Mercer, 74, of Bluemont, died Sept. 13, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Janice W. Mercer.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Betty J.Sipe, 83, of Boyce, died Sept. 11, 2020, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson T. Sipe.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
