Kathleen S. Cleaver, 80, formerly of Augusta, West Virginia, died September 11, 2021, Winchester.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse F. Cleaver.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Joseph M. Javage, 42, of Winchester, died September 10, 2021.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Earl A. Monson, 94, of Front Royal, died September 11, 2021, in Commonwealth Senior Living of Berryville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith F. Monson.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville .
Paul D. Roach, 78, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died September 12, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Annette C. Roach.
Arrangements by Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw, WV.
Sheila J. Weasenforth, 52, of Augusta, West Virginia, died September 9, 2021, in Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
