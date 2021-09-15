Karen S. Dellinger, 56, of Middletown, died September 14, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Laddie Delllinger.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
William G. Kline, 87, of Woodstock, died September 13, 2021, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Julie R. Mullins, 46, of Winchester, died September 12, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Daniel E. White Sr., 80, of Stephens City, died September 13, 2021, in Fox Trail Assisted Living, Stephens City.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacquelyn C. White.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
