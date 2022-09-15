Debra L. “Debbie” Orndorff, 62, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died Sept. 14, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband, Gary L. Orndorff.

Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.

