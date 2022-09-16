Retha M. Ernst, 87, of Colonial Beach, died Sept. 11, 2022, at Bowling Green Health & Rehabilitation Center, Bowling Green.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Gary M. Golightly, 77, of Winchester, died Sept. 15, 2022, in his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Patty M. Golightly.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Lorrie A. Shanholtz, 58, of Berryville, died Sept. 14, 2022 in Points, West Virginia.
She is survived by her husband, Dawson W. Shanholtz.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
