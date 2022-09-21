Phyllis R. Pearce, 71, of Berryville, died Sept. 17, 2022, in INOVA Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church.
She is survived by her husband, John W. Pearce.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
James T. Williams, 47, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died Sept. 15, 2022 at Inova Fairfax Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Angela K. Williams.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
