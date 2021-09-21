Nevelene M. Fuller, 80, of Stephens City, died September 18, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Gary J. Gresham, 56, of Romney, West Virginia, died September 18, 2021, at his residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va..
Richard W. Shoup, 74, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died September 18, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va..
Harold M. Switzer, 86, of Clear Brook, died September 18, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Tony L. Timbrook, 51, of Augusta, West Virignia, died September 19, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va..
