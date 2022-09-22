Peggy G. Larrick, 93, of Winchester, died Sept. 20, 2022, in WInchester Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband, Donald N. Larrick.

Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.

