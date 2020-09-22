Mae E. Green, 97, of Frederick County, died Sept. 20, 2020, at Heritage Hall Nursing Facility.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Green.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
John W. MacMillan, 74, of Berryville, died Sept. 20, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Dianne L. MacMillan.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Peter T. Morton, 82, of Stephens City, died Sept. 18, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie J. Morton.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Phillip W. Taylor, 52, of Mount Jackson, died Sept. 20, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
