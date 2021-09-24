Rex A. Andrews Jr., 39, of Strasburg, died September 21, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Darlene K. Arbaugh, 71, of Wardensville, West Virginia, died September 20, 2021, at the Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Care Center, Kearneysville, WV.
She is survived by her husband Robert J. Arbaugh.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, WV.
Jacob J. Puffenberger III, 50, of Cross Junction, died September 22, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
R. Adam Stewart, 46, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died September 12, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney, WV.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
