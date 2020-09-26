Eva E. S. Christianson, 86, of Frederick County, died, Sept. 23, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, The Rev. Dr. Conrad J. Christianson, Jr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Doryl A. Copeland, 85, of Frederick County, died Sept. 24, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Helen L. Copeland.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Nancy A. Merriman, 79, of Sebastian, Florida, died Sept. 23, 2020, at the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, FL.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne E. Merriman.
Arrangements are by the Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home, Charles Town, West Virginia.
Shawn M. Schofield, 48, of Berryville, died Sept. 25, 2020, in the Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Todd Schofield.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.