Edward G. Adkins, 83, of Frederick County, died Sept. 24, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Bernice V. Adkins.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Winchester.
Gwendolyn L. Conrad, 61, of Winchester, died Sept. 23, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Calvin R. Conrad.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Ronald D. Hockman, 78, of Winchester, died Sept. 25, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra H. Hockman.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Patsy A. Riggs, 59, of Winchester, died Sept. 25, 2022, in her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas P. Riggs.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Jeff E. Snyder, 68, of Frederick County, died Sept. 25, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Debra S. Snyder.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Winchester.
Joseph A. Stankwich Jr., 52, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Sept. 20, 2022, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Amy S. Puffinberger.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.