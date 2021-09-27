Clarence A. Franklin Jr., 77, of Stephens City, died September 25, 2021, at his residence.
He is survived by his companion, Goldie Rinker.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Brandon J. Lamp, 39, of Winchester, died September 22, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Russell W. Moreland, 87, of Winchester, died September 24, 2021.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Dorothy L. Walker, 91, of Winchester, died September 25, 2021.
She is survived by her husband, Gene F. Walker.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
