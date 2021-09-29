Death notices for Sept. 29 Sep 29, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kerry J. Bean, 45, of Kirby, West Virginia, died September 27, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney, WV.Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedLetter to the editor: Confederate monuments belong on battlefields (55)Letter to the editor: Beware of false promises (6)Letter to the editor: It was refreshing to read fact-based opinions (3)Open Forum: Lead, follow, or get out of the way (3)Appeal challenging LFCC name change filed in court (2)'We need the public's help': Healthcare workers overwhelmed by COVID cases (2)SU official: Bridgeforth Field to become full-blown baseball stadium (1)Frederick panel discusses creating transportation fund (1)Frederick supervisors reduce size of Orrick Commons development (1) More Local News Stone House Foundation receives $50K for restoration work Sentencing delayed for convicted killer Don’t let the bad guys trick you out of your money Job growth expected across the region, country Frederick panel discusses creating transportation fund Stalled nursing home seeks council's approval again Spikes end police pursuit Sex offender not part of shelter leadership Appeal challenging LFCC name change filed in court 'We need the public's help': Healthcare workers overwhelmed by COVID cases Fire destroys home, no one hurt This week's government meetings Clarke schools administrators: Teachers have a lot of work to do Frederick supervisors reduce size of Orrick Commons development Clarke County SOL exam results a mixed bag amid lower expectations Homeschooling sees an uptick during pandemic Death Notices Death notices for Sept. 29 Daniel L. Broy Deborah Ann Sealing (Heltzel) Russell W. Moreland Joseph Fred "Domino Joe" Hesson Ernest Benny Lee Sargent Sr. Colleen Elizabeth Hook Hesson Robert E. Richey Craig Kleman Brandon J. Lamp Carolene Janette Jenkins Carper Death notices for Sept. 28 Jimmie Blain Bowers Doris Mae Drooger Dorothy L. Walker Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.