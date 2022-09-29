Kathleen L. Bazacos, 83, of Winchester, died Sept. 24, 2022, in Greenfield Reflections of Woodstock.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
John D. Buckhault, 50, of Copenhagen, New York, died Sept. 25, 2022, in Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Leslie V. Luttrell, 64, of Gore, died Sept. 27, 2022, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy R. Luttrell.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Dolen G. Romine, 83, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died Sept. 24, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene Romine.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
