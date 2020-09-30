Daniel C. Craig, 50, of Frederick County, died Sept. 25, 2020, at his home.
Surviving is his wife, Suzanne Craig.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Franklin L. Myers, 83, of Winchester, died Sept. 27, 2020, at Inova Fairfax Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca K. Myers.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Bonnie H. Miller, 82, of Frederick County, died Sept. 28, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl R. Miller, Jr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Mary V. Pine, 86, of Stephenson, died Sept. 27, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Pine.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
