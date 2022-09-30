Rochelle D. Hinkle, 66, of Winchester, died Sept. 27, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Charles D. Hinkle.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Cloudy with occasional showers for the afternoon. High near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Rain. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: September 30, 2022 @ 1:47 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.