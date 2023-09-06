Arthur L. Collier, 70, of Stephens City, died Sept. 1 , 2023, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Ellen M. Hawkins, 82, of Kearneysville, West Virginia, died Aug. 29, 2023, in West Frankfort, IL.
She was preceded in death be her husband, Alphonso F. Hawkins Sr.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Dr. Robert D. Hickson Jr., 80, of Front Royal, died Sept. 2, 2023, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Maike S. Hickson.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Charles D. Pike, 74, of Midlothian, died Sept. 1, 2023.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, West Virginia.
William F. Saunders, 81, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Sept. 2, 2023, at UPMC, Cumberland, Maryland.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Betty J. Thompson, 86, of Riverton, West Virginia, died Sept. 2, 2023, at Berkeley Springs Healthcare Center, Berkeley Springs, WV.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth H. Thompson.
Funeral arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home, Franklin, WV.
