Gerald F. Rucker, 87, of Berryville, died Sept. 5, 2023, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Leona M. Rucker.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 1:47 am
