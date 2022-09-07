John W. Hite, 67, of Bloomery, West Virginia, died Sept. 2, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah K. Hite.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Rosie B. Miller, 90, of Baker, West Virginia, died Sept. 4, 2022, at E.A. Hawse Health and Rehab Center, Baker, WV.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. Miller.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, WV.
John T. Mitchell, 50, of Springfield, died Sept. 4, 2022, in INOVA Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Michael D. Murphy, 70, of Front Royal, died Sept. 3, 2022, at the Veterans Medical Center. (VET!!)
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
W. Winston Sipe, 97, of Boyce, died Sept. 3, 2022, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Diane W. Sours, 71, of Stephenson, died Sept. 5, 2022, in her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Robert F. Sours.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Mark A. Yost II, 33, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Aug. 30, 2022, at his residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
