Kevin R. Lambert, 45, of Boyce died Sept. 6, 2023 at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda R. Lambert.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Updated: September 8, 2023 @ 1:08 am
