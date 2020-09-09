Kenneth G. Adkins, 81, of Romney, West Virginia, died Sept. 7, 2020, at the residence of his son.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Barbara J. Fogle, 66, of Winchester, died Sept. 7, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock.
Stephen B. Oswald, 62, of Lost River, West Virginia, died Sept. 7, 2020, at his residence.
He is survived by his husband, Robert Earl.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
Carl J. Schloemer, 86, of Winchester, died Sept. 7, 2020, in Winchester. VET!!
He is survived by his wife, Wilhelmine E. Schloemer.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Zane K. Webster, Sr., 96, of Winchester, died Sept. 5, 2020, at his home. VET!!
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna W. Webster.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Robin E. White, 63, of Inwood, West Virginia, died Sept. 7, 2020, at University of Virginia Hospital.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Annah L. Whitehouse, 92, of Millwood, died Sept. 7, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John J. Whitehouse.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
