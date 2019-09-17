Cleveland Herbert Brooks, 95, of Stephens City, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Lynn Care, Front Royal.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Frances Elaine Brooks, 65, of Berryville, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Stanley Brooks.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
James Oliver “Jimmy” Hounshell Jr., 90, of Clear Brook, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Green Valley Manor Assisted Living.
He is survived by his wife, Esther E. Hounshell.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
