Richard Gordon Berryman III, 67, of Berryville, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Ann Caudle.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Mary Anne Poisal Jackson, 89, of Summit Point, W.Va., died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in a local nursing home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Henkel Hinton Jackson.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Douglas Lee “Doug” Jones, 73, of Frederick County, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen M. Jones.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Patricia Ann “Patsy” Leatherman, 84, of Romney, W.Va., died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
Darrell Frederick “Bill” Selby, 90, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at War Memorial Hospital, Berkeley Springs.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nora Ketterman Selby, and is survived by his second wife, Donna J. Oates Selby.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Virginia Frances “Sit” Dove Smith, 94, of Baker, W.Va., died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the residence of her son.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde William Smith.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
Patsy Ann Wolford, 73, of Romney, W.Va., died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
