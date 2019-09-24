Brian Edward Nahodil, 53, of Winchester, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Janet Underwood Reed, 90, of Winchester, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lucien Reed.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Emogene Viola "Gene" Yost, 92, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., formerly of Whitacre, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at War Memorial Hospital Long Term Care, Berkeley Springs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleveland E. "Eddie" Yost.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
