Mathew Todd Jenkins, 47, of Charles Town, W.Va., died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in the Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Joanna “Jodi” Renne Gallagher Jenkins.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Garnett Ray Turner, 94, of Fulks Run, died Sept. 9, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lena V. Albrite Turner.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
