Stacy M. Anderson, 48, of Winchester, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Gainesville Health and Rehab.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
John Henry Ball Sr., 84, of Winchester, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Envoy Rehab Center, Winchester.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Maynard Woodrow Brill, 92, of Wardensville, W.Va., died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty M. Brill.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville.
Dolores Irene Clark, 89, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Clark.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Lucille Eldridge Harkless, 102 , of Winchester, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury, Winchester.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Nancy Carole Kesner, 76, of Winchester, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Harry A. Kesner Jr.
Arrangements are by Money and King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Vienna.
Glen E. Russell, 81, of Clear Brook, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Ann Russell.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.