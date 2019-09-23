Dannie Wayne Coomer, 80, of Winchester, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma Jean Large.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Maryann Cullen, 62, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Ricardo M. Mason, 67, of Berryville, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Howard University Hospital, Washington, D.C.
Galen Eugene Oscar, 76, of Stephens City, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Douglas Allen “Pappy” Ricketts Sr., 75, of Bunker Hill, W.Va., died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lee Kerns Ricketts.
Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home, South Berkeley Chapel, Inwood, W.Va.
Gregory Waller, 65, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville.
Ronald Lee Ware, 74, of Martinsburg, W.Va., died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Berkeley Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Tena Gail (Custer) Ware.
Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home, Martinsburg.
