Joanna Gail Sutton George, 93, of Winchester, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lowry George.
Arrangements are by Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, Fairfax.
Alice Kathleen Lake, 96, of Winchester, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Michael Marcellus “Mike” Ziegler, 81, of Stephens City, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Elfriede M. Ziegler.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
