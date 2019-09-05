Barbara Jefferson Alligood, 76, of Stephens City, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Vernon Alligood.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
John David Hinkle, 78, of Mechanicsville, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Skyview Springs Nursing Center, Luray.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Holt) Hinkle.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service, Bridgewater.
William Scott Jackson, 50, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Renee Walker Jackson.
Arrangements are by Enders &Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Janet Lynn Ewing Schaumburg, 74, of Greer, S.C., formerly of Stephens City, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Ben Schaumburg.
Oline Hawthorne Wright, 89, of Winchester, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are with Jones Funeral Home Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.