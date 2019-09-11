Margaret Smallwood Carpenter, 93, of Bloomery, W.Va., died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Lemuel Carpenter.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
James Clarence “Sonny” Cowgill, 82, of Paw Paw, W.Va., died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife Arlene “Kay” Catlett Cowgill.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Walter Roy “Wally” Eichhorst, 84, of Frederick County, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Luella Eichhorst.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Anna Omps Hite, 94, of Bloomery, W.Va., died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry W. Hite.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Iver Christian Olsen, 53, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Mathias, W.Va.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
Marie Francis Powers, 70, of Wardensville, W.Va., died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at her residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
