Strother Adams Jr., 70, of Frederick County, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Adams.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Cletus Jay Black Jr., 70, of Berryville, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Trina Elizabeth Black.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Mary Ellen Mooty, 92, of Daleville, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Prescott Mooty and Stewart Ellis.
Arrangements are by Simpson Funeral Home, Roanoke.
Carole Joan (Williams) Pumphrey, 87, of Brookeville, Md., formerly of Cross Junction, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Casey House.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Pumphrey Sr.
