Telsa Michelle Carter, 49, of Winchester, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in the University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Webb Randolph Davis, 88, of Front Royal, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Lee Humphreys Davis.
Arrangements are by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Donn Alan “Pop Pop” Fawley, 70, of Stephens City, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Rita G. Fawley.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Susan Gess Greenwalt, of Winchester, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Facility, Winchester.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Greenwalt.
Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home, South Berkeley Chapel, Inwood, W.Va.
Larry Gordon “Paw” LaFollette Sr., 70, of Gore, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Betty Sue “Susie” Malone, 71, of Falling Waters, W.Va., died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Berkeley Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Ray E. Malone Sr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Wanda Lou Sharp, 80, of Stephens City, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Eugene Sharp.
Ruth Ellen Vanderhoof, 98, of The Gables at East Mountain, previously of Berryville, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Vanderhoof.
Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home, Rutland, Vt.
